Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 12-18

March 12: Actress Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 84. Actress-singer Liza Minnelli is 71. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 69. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 68. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 67. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 61. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 60. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 57. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 56. Actress Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 54. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 49. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 48. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train) is 44. Actor Rhys Coiro (“Hostages,” ”Entourage”) is 38. Country singer Holly Williams is 36. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 35. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV: “Blindspot”) is 33. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 23. Actress Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 18.

March 13: Country singer Jan Howard is 87. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 84. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 78. Actor William H. Macy is 67. Comedian Robin Duke is 63. Actress Glenne Headly (“Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” ”Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 62. Actress Dana Delaney (“Body of Proof,” ”China Beach”) is 61. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 57. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 55. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 48. Actress Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” ”The X-Files”) is 46. Actress Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 46. Rapper Common is 45. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 45. Singer Glenn Lewis is 42. Actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) is 41. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 33. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 32.

March 14: Actor Michael Caine is 84. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 84. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 71. Comedian Billy Crystal is 69. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 66. Country singer Jann Browne is 63. Actor Adrian Zmed is 63. Actress Tamara Tunie (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 58. Actress Penny Johnson Jerald (“Castle,” ”24″) is 57. Actress Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 51. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” ”Malcolm in the Middle”) is 51. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 48. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 47. Actress Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 44. Actress Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” ”Battlestar Galactica”) is 43. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” ”Vampire Diaries”) is 41. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards,” ”The Bourne Legacy”) is 41. Actor Chris Klein is 38. Actress Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 35. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 34. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 31. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 31. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” ”Divergent”) is 23.

March 15: Elvis Presley drummer DJ Fontana is 86. Actor Judd Hirsch is 82. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 79. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 77. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 76. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 74. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 71. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 70. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 62. Actress Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 60. Model Fabio is 56. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 54. Singer Rockwell is 53. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 51. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 49. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 45. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 43. Actress Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 42. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 42. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 40. Rapper Young Buck is 36. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 34. Actor Kellan Lutz (The “Twilight” films) is 32.

March 16: Comedian Jerry Lewis is 91. Movie director Bernardo Bertolucci is 76. Game show host Chuck Woolery is 76. Singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker is 75. Actor Victor Garber (“Alias”) is 68. Actor Erik Estrada is 68. Actress Kate Nelligan is 66. Country singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 66. Guitarist-singer Nancy Wilson of Heart is 63. Actress Isabelle Huppert is 62. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” ”Norbit”) is 61. Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy is 58. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 54. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 53. Singer Tracy Bonham is 50. Actress Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” ”Gilmore Girls”) is 50. Actor Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is 48. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 44. Singer Blu Cantrell is 41. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 34. Singer Jhene Aiko is 29.

March 17: Singer-songwriter Jim Weatherly is 74. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 73. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 71. Actor Patrick Duffy is 68. Actor Kurt Russell is 66. Country singer Susie Allanson is 65. Actress Lesley-Anne Down is 63. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 62. Actor Gary Sinise is 62. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 59. Actress Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 57. Rob Lowe is 53. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 50. Bassist Van Conner of Screaming Trees is 50. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 45. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 44. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 44. Actress Marisa Coughlan (“Boston Legal,” ”Freddy Got Fingered”) is 43. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 42. Actress Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 41. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 39. Singer Hozier is 27. Actress Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 25. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 25.

March 18: Composer John Kander (“Chicago”) is 90. Country singer Charley Pride is 83. Actor Kevin Dobson (“Knots Landing”) is 74. Actor Brad Dourif (“Lord of the Rings,” ”Chucky” movies) is 67. Singer Irene Cara is 58. TV personality Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) is 55. Singer-actress Vanessa Williams (“Desperate Housewives,” ”Ugly Betty”) is 54. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 53. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 51. Singer Miki Berenyi of Lush is 50. Rapper-actress Queen Latifah is 47. Comedian Dane Cook is 45. Singer Philip Sweet of Little Big Town is 43. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein of Evan and Jaron are 43. Actress Sutton Foster (“Bunheads”) is 42. Singer Devin Lima (LFO) is 40. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 38. Drummer Daren Taylor of Airborne Toxic Event is 37. Actor Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) is 35. Actress Julia Goldani Telles (“Bunheads”) is 22. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (“Mom,” ”Bridesmaids”) is 13.