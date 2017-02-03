12:46 am, February 5, 2017
Trump tweets that actor ‘tried hard’ to make TV show work

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:25 pm 02/03/2017 04:25pm
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice,” the show Trump once hosted. Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes” and the show’s been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger “tried hard” to make “Celebrity Apprentice” a success, but has failed.

In an early morning Twitter post Friday, the president kept alive a theme he brought up a day earlier during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Trump, who once hosted the NBC reality TV show, took a pot shot there at Schwarzenegger, the current host and former California governor, over a ratings nosedive for the show.

On Friday, Trump said in his tweet, “Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice … but at least he tried hard!”

Schwarzenegger responded quickly to Thursday’s remarks in a video on his verified Twitter account, suggesting that he and Trump switch jobs.

His response to Friday’s dig from Trump came later in the day in the form of a tweeted link to a 2006 article from the Los Angeles Daily News reporting that he, then governor, had released his tax records. Trump, as a candidate and now as president, has refused to release his own tax records.

Schwarzenegger had no further comment beyond the linked article, according to his representative, Daniel Ketchell.

The article “speaks for itself,” Ketchell said.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News Movie News TV News
