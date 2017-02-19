11:00 am, February 19, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Thousands protest in Georgia…

Thousands protest in Georgia to back opposition TV station

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 10:34 am 02/19/2017 10:34am
Share
A protester holds the US flag during a rally in support of Rustavi 2 TV channel in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Hundreds of people marched in central Tbilisi to express their support to independent TV channel Rustavi 2 and blamed the government for an attempt to silence opposition media. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of Georgians have rallied in the capital in support of the country’s opposition-minded television station that they suspect is about to be transferred to a more government-friendly owner.

Rustavi-2 is Georgia’s most popular TV station and the Sunday demonstration on Tbilisi’s main avenue attracted people from a wide political spectrum.

Some carried signs calling for the imprisonment of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream coalition.

Rustavi-2 has changed hands in murky deals several times.

The current controversy stems from a case filed by a former owner, Kibar Khalvashi, who is seeking to regain control.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case soon. Station supporters claim the court is under government pressure to transfer it from the current owners.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Thousands protest in Georgia…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

TV News