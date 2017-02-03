The Latest: Trump blames ‘Islamic terrorist’ in Paris attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that a “new radical Islamic terrorist” is behind an attack outside the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Trump tweeted early Friday that America needs to “get smart,” in light of the incident.

He writes, “a new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again.”

A knife-wielding man shouting “Allahu akbar” — “God is Great,” in Arabic — attacked French soldiers on patrol near the museum Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack.

The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

There were no immediate details about the identity of the suspect.

___

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says reports of his contentious conversation with Australia’s prime minister are “fake news.”

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump thanked Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull “for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!”

Turnbull told journalists that Trump had agreed to honor a deal to resettle refugees from among around 1,600 asylum seekers. Most are in island camps on the Pacific nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Turnbull also said the U.S.-Australia relationship is strong.

Australia has refused to accept them and instead pays for them to be housed on the impoverished islands.

Trump earlier took to Twitter to call the agreement with Australia a “dumb deal.”

___

7:04 a.m.

President Donald Trump says movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger “tried hard” to make “Celebrity Apprentice” a success, but has failed.

In an early morning Twitter post Friday, the president kept alive a theme he brought up a day earlier during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Trump, who once hosted the NBC reality TV show, took a pot shot there at Schwarzenegger, the current host and former California governor, over a ratings nosedive for the show.

On Friday, Trump said in his tweet, “Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice … but at least he tried hard!”

Schwarzenegger responded quickly to Thursday’s remarks in a video on his verified Twitter account, suggesting that he and Trump switch jobs.