Super Bowl TV Ratings

Super Bowl television ratings and shares, including network (both NBC and CBS televised the first Super Bowl). The rating represents the percentage of televisions tuned in to a program. The share is the percentage of televisions on at the time that watched:

Year, Network Rating Share 2016 CBS 46.6 72 2015 NBC 47.5 71 2014 FOX 46.7 69 2013 CBS 46.4 69 2012 NBC 47.0 71 2011 FOX 46.0 68 2010 CBS 45.0 68 2009 NBC 42.0 64 2008 FOX 43.2 65 2007 CBS 42.6 64 2006 ABC 41.6 62 2005 FOX 41.1 62 2004 CBS 41.4 63 2003 ABC 40.7 61 2002 FOX 40.4 61 2001 CBS 40.4 61 2000 ABC 43.3 63 1999 FOX 40.2 61 1998 NBC 44.5 67 1997 FOX 43.3 65 1996 NBC 46.0 68 1995 ABC 41.3 62 1994 NBC 45.5 66 1993 NBC 45.1 66 1992 CBS 40.3 61 1991 ABC 41.9 63 1990 CBS 39.0 63 1989 NBC 43.5 68 1988 ABC 41.9 62 1987 CBS 45.8 66 1986 NBC 48.3 70 1985 ABC 46.4 63 1984 CBS 46.4 71 1983 NBC 48.6 69 1982 CBS 49.1 73 1981 NBC 44.4 63 1980 CBS 46.3 67 1979 NBC 47.1 74 1978 CBS 47.2 67 1977 NBC 44.4 73 1976 CBS 42.3 78 1975 NBC 42.4 72 1974 CBS 41.6 73 1973 NBC 42.7 72 1972 CBS 44.2 74 1971 NBC 39.9 75 1970 CBS 39.4 69 1969 NBC 36.0 70 1968 CBS 36.8 68 1967 NBC 18.5 36 1967 CBS 22.6 43