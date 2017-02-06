7:19 am, February 6, 2017
‘Stranger Things’ season 2 set to hit Netflix on Halloween

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 6:53 am 02/06/2017 06:53am
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, actor Gaten Matarazzo participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the Netflix series, "Stranger Things", at AOL Studios in New York. Netflix announced in a Super Bowl ad on Feb. 5, 2017, that the show will return for a second season on Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix has used the Super Bowl to announce the return of “Stranger Things.”

Last summer’s 1980s-set science-fiction hit for the streaming service will return for a second season on Halloween later this year.

Netflix previewed the season in a trailer that debuted during Sunday night’s Super Bowl. It opened with what looked like an eighties-era TV commercial before showing a montage of scenes from season two.

“Stranger Things” earned high praise from critics for its first season and received a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series. Winona Ryder was also nominated for a Globe for her turn as Joyce Byers.

