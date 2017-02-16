12:24 pm, February 16, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Around 12:30 p.m., President Trump will hold a news conference to announce his nomination for labor secretary.

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Proposed DNC resolution mocks…

Proposed DNC resolution mocks FBI Director James Comey

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 12:02 pm 02/16/2017 12:02pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 20167 file-pool photo, FBI Director James Comey is seen at the Justice Department in Washington. Democrats are criticizing the FBI over its refusal to discuss potential contacts between Russian officials and associates of President Donald Trump, saying the bureau’s tight-lipped approach and its public disclosures about Hillary Clinton’s emails during the fractious election reflect a double standard. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic National Committee will have a chance to officially slam FBI Director James Comey for his election-year probe of Hillary Clinton in a resolution that’s a riff on ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”

A Clinton supporter proposed a resolution calling Comey’s public statements about Clinton “infamous, partisan and illegal.”

Many Democrats blame her loss to President Donald Trump on Comey’s late October letter suggesting FBI agents were reviewing new emails. Two days before the election, Comey said the inquiry had found no new evidence of wrongdoing.

The resolution from Bill Owen of Tennessee begins as a sarcastic critique of “Designated Survivor” and its depiction of the FBI. But Comey’s clearly the intended target.

A party spokesman downplayed the resolution, noting any DNC member can introduce one ahead of next week’s meeting.

Topics:
2016 Election News Entertainment News Government News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Proposed DNC resolution mocks…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

TV News