Philbin, Ripa haven’t kept in touch since he left show

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 5:53 am 02/16/2017 05:53am
NEW YORK (AP) — TV host Regis Philbin says he hasn’t kept in touch with his former co-host Kelly Ripa since he decided to leave the show they headlined together.

In an interview with “Larry King Now,” Philbin says Ripa took it personally and was offended when he decided to leave their show “Live! with Regis and Kelly” in 2011. He says she thought he was leaving because of her.

But Philbin, who’s 85, told King he left the show because he was getting older and it “wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Philbin said he still misses hosting. Asked if he would come back to television, he said it would depend on how often he would appear.

