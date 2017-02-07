11:00 am, February 8, 2017
Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 30-Feb. 5

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 4:42 pm 02/07/2017 04:42pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. Super Bowl: New England vs. Atlanta, Fox, 111.32 million viewers.

2. “Super Bowl Post Game,” Fox, 61.08 million.

3. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 14.66 million.

4. “Superior Donuts,” CBS, 10.54 million.

5. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 10.13 million.

6. “Hawaii Five-O,” CBS, 9.81 million.

7. “Mom,” CBS, 8.71 million.

8. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 8.5 million.

9. “The Big Bang Theory” (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 8.44 million.

10. “Criminal Minds,” CBS, 7.46 million.

11. “MacGyver,” CBS, 7.43 million.

12. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 7.25 million.

13. “Code Black,” CBS, 6.8 million.

14. “The O’Reilly Factor” (Tuesday), Fox News, 6.76 million.

15. “Life in Pieces,” CBS, 6.63 million.

16. “Last Man Standing,” ABC, 6.6 million.

17. “Scandal,” ABC, 6.55 million.

18. “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials,” CBS, 6.47 million.

19. “Kevin Can Wait,” CBS, 6.39 million.

20. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.3 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox and Fox News Channel are owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

