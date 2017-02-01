11:20 am, February 1, 2017
Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes ‘vindictive chaos’

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 11:11 am 02/01/2017 11:11am
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, comedian Jon Stewart performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event, in New York. Stewart appeared dressed as President Donald Trump on CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert’s show to needle one of his favorite targets, President Donald Trump.

The former “Daily Show” host appeared on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” dressed as the Republican. He wore a suit with an overly-long red power tie and mocked Trump’s hair by wearing a stuffed animal on his head.

Stewart mocked Trump’s flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations from the president, including demanding China immediately send the U.S. the Great Wall in order to secure the Mexican border.

Stewart turned more serious at the end of the bit, saying the country has never faced what he called Trump’s “purposeful, vindictive chaos” before.

Stewart is an executive producer of the “Late Show.”

