‘Hidden Figures,’ Henson among top NAACP Image Award winners

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 11:48 pm 02/11/2017 11:48pm
Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for outstanding actress in a drama series for "Empire" at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Hidden Figures” and Taraji P. Henson are big winners at the NAACP Image Awards.

Henson was honored as best actress for “Hidden Figures,” which was named best movie at Saturday’s ceremony.

The “Empire” star also won the award for best actress in a TV drama series.

Other winners include Denzel Washington, best actor for the film “Fences,” and Sterling K. Brown, best TV drama series actor for “This Is Us.”

Anthony Anderson, who hosted the Image Awards, took home a trophy for his role in “black-ish.” The show won top TV comedy honors and star Tracee Ellis Ross was named top comedy actress.

“Queen Sugar” won the trophy for best TV drama series.

