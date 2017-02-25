3:39 am, February 25, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 2:40 am 02/25/2017 02:40am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former CIA Director John Brennan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Reps. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Govs. Scott Walker, R-Wis., and Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Guest lineups for the…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

TV News