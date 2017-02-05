Fire at east China foot massage parlor kills 18

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say 18 people have been killed in a fire at a foot massage parlor in eastern China.
State broadcaster China Central Television says two other people were injured.
The official Xinhua News Agency says the fire broke out Sunday night. It cited local authorities in Tiantai county in Zhejiang province.
