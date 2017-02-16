3:23 pm, February 16, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration says it will revise travel ban order, doesn't want appeals court review.

CNN: Donald Trump attacks hasn’t hurt network

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 3:13 pm 02/16/2017 03:13pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The president of CNN says that neither the network’s journalism or business have been hurt as a result of President Donald Trump’s attacks.

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide, spoke Thursday at the same time Trump was holding a news conference in Washington that continued his barrage against media coverage of the administration, while also allaying some concern about his willingness to answer questions.

Zucker said he was worried enough about Trump’s labeling of CNN as “fake news” that he ordered a study to see if the brand’s reputation had been damaged among viewers. He said it hadn’t, although CNN did not immediately release details.

He said the network’s ratings are up significantly since last year.

