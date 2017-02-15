4:52 pm, February 15, 2017
City police commissioner gets parking ticket, and pays up

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:35 pm 02/15/2017 04:35pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In Philadelphia, no one escapes the scrutiny of the parking authority — not even the city’s police commissioner.

Commissioner Richard Ross was attending a speaking engagement at a downtown hotel Tuesday morning when he was ticketed for parking in a zone that is off limits during rush hour.

Police say he paid the ticket. The amount was not disclosed.

Anyone who parks in the city knows the Philadelphia Parking Authority means business. It’s a reputation that was reinforced when its ticket-writers and booters were featured on the A&E reality TV series “Parking Wars.”

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News TV News Watercooler News
