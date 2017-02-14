1:48 am, February 14, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Appellate court takes up…

Appellate court takes up ‘Making a Murderer’ inmate’s case

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:34 am 02/14/2017 01:34am
Share
FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom in Manitowoc, Wis. A federal appeals court is about to consider the fate of the Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family's Manitowoc County salvage yard. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal appeals court will consider the fate of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family’s Manitowoc County salvage yard.

A federal magistrate judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in August. He ruled that investigators took advantage of Dassey’s youth — he was 16 at the time — and cognitive problems to coerce his confession.

The state of Wisconsin argues that detectives did nothing wrong.

Dassey, now 27, has remained in prison pending the appeal.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison in a separate trial. He’s pursuing his own appeal.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Appellate court takes up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

TV News