‘Will & Grace’ 10-episode revival set for 2017-18 season

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 1:57 pm 01/18/2017 01:57pm
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2006 file photo, cast members from the comedy series "Will & Grace," from left, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, pose backstage after making an award presentation at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. "Will & Grace" will make a comeback on NBC with 10 new episodes of the hit comedy to air during the 2017-18 season. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — “Will & Grace” is making a comeback.

NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are aboard as executive producers, and series director James Burrows also will be back, NBC said.

In a statement, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt called the series groundbreaking for its witty approach to social issues including gay rights.

Discussions about reviving “Will & Grace” began immediately after the stars appeared in an election-themed reunion video last September, said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.

“Will & Grace” aired from 1998 to 2006 and won Emmy Awards as best comedy series and for its stars.

___

Online: https://youtu.be/wDe934lJlqY

