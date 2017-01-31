6:26 am, January 31, 2017
Who’s next? Peter Capaldi to quit ‘Doctor Who’ at year’s end

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:08 am 01/31/2017 06:08am
FILE- This is a Sept. 10, 2015 file photo of actor Peter Capaldi posing in Cardiff, Wales. Capaldi said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, he is quitting the lead role in BBC science fiction series "Doctor Who" at the end of the year. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Peter Capaldi, the latest incarnation of “Doctor Who,” says he is quitting the lead role in the BBC science fiction series at the end of the year.

Capaldi joined the show in 2013. He says “it’s been cosmic” but “it’s time to move on.”

The 58-year-old Scottish actor will star in a 12-episode series starting in April and make his exit in December.

“Doctor Who,” first broadcast in 1963, is one of the BBC’s most popular programs around the world.

Capaldi is the 12th actor to play the Doctor, an alien Time Lord who travels through space and time.

The Doctor can regenerate into new bodies, and speculation began Tuesday about Capaldi’s replacement. Favorites include Ben Whishaw — Q in the 007 films — and comic actor Richard Ayoade.

