Wayne Brady hurts leg during ‘Hamilton,’ returns to stage

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:53 am 01/23/2017 10:53am
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2015, file photo, Wayne Brady arrives on the red carpet at the BET Honors 2015 at Warner Theater on in Washington. Brady said he had to abandon a performance of "Hamilton" in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, because he hurt his leg. The comedian and game show host, who plays Aaron Burr, said that he jumped off a stair during the first act of the Saturday afternoon show and "felt a pop in (his) calf." Brady's understudy replaced him for that show, but he returned to perform Saturday night and Sunday. (Photo by Kevin Wolf/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Wayne Brady says he had to abandon a performance of “Hamilton” in Chicago because he hurt his leg during the show.

The improv comedian and game show host, who is playing Aaron Burr at The PrivateBank Theatre, told the Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2iV8eMo ) that he jumped off a stair during the first act of the Saturday afternoon show and “felt a pop in (his) calf.”

He says his leg then seized up.

Brady’s understudy replaced him for the rest of that show, but he returned to perform Saturday night and Sunday.

Brady won a Primetime Emmy Award for “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and a Daytime Emmy Award as host of “The Wayne Brady Show.” He took over the role of Burr in Chicago Jan. 17.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

