UK’s Sky scraps show with Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 6:33 am 01/13/2017 06:33am
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, actor Joseph Fiennes attends AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, "Risen" in New York. Fiennes has been cast in Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel, "The Handmaid's Tale." Sky Arts released a trailer of its upcoming "Urban Myths" series on Jan. 11, 2017, which will feature one episode with Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — A British broadcaster has canceled a TV comedy starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson.

Sky Arts says it has decided not to broadcast the program “in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.” It says Fiennes supports the decision.

Sky had been criticized for casting a white actor as the late musician in “Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon.”

Jackson’s daughter Paris tweeted that she wanted to vomit after watching a trailer for the show.

The show is an episode in the “Urban Myths” series, which Sky says looks at “remarkable stories from well-known historical, artistic and cultural figures, which may or may not have happened in real life.”

It centers on a supposed road trip taken by Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in 2001.

