TV specials pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:04 pm 01/25/2017 08:04pm
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2015, file photo shows Mary Tyler Moore at the 26th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony in New York. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television is paying tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, one of its adored leading ladies.

Moore, who died Wednesday at age 80, will be the focus of broadcast specials.

“Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around,” is a new CBS News special airing 9 p.m. EST Thursday. Gayle King, co-host of “CBS This Morning,” will anchor the salute to Moore’s life and legacy.

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” aired on CBS, which said it will use interviews and its archival footage to tell her story.

PBS’ “Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration,” which first aired in 2015, will show on member stations (check local listings for airdates, times) and can be streamed on its website, PBS.org.

The special includes interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Betty White, Valerie Harper and others.

