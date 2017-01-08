9:25 am, January 8, 2017
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities.

The Latest: Obama says he and Trump are ‘sort of opposites’

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 9:08 am 01/08/2017 09:08am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9 a.m.

President Barack Obama says he and President-elect Donald Trump are “sort of opposites in some ways.”

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Obama singles out their contrasting approaches to policy matters.

Obama puts himself on the “policy wonk” end of the spectrum. On Trump, he says: “I think that he has not spent a lot of time sweating the details.”

The president says that quirk could give Trump fresh perspective, but it also could blindside him.

Obama calls Trump engaging and gregarious and says he’s enjoyed their conversations.

___

9 a.m.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is calling on President-elect Donald Trump to “show leadership” and act on U.S. intelligence that Russia tried to influence voters in the recent election by hacking Democratic emails.

Graham tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there is no doubt that the Russians actively tried to undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. election. Trump has said he’s not convinced. Graham says he thinks Trump’s reluctance to embrace the evidence is because Trump doesn’t want to undermine his presidency.

But Graham says Trump is damaging faith in U.S. democracy in his refusal to acknowledge Russia’s involvement.

He said: “Even though it didn’t affect the outcome, they tried to interfere. And they need to pay a price.”

2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News TV News White House
