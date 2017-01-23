4:49 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Stephen Colbert to host…

Stephen Colbert to host Emmys on CBS in September

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 5:07 pm 01/23/2017 05:07pm
2 Shares
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015 file photo, Stephen Colbert attends the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center Hall of States in Washington. Colbert will host the annual Emmy Awards telecast, this year to be shown on his home network of CBS on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert will host the annual Emmy Awards telecast, this year to be shown on his home network of CBS.

The annual awards show honoring the best in television will take place on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

Colbert is host of the “Late Show” on CBS, and the former host of Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report.” In talking about hosting the 69th Emmy telecast, Colbert made sly reference to the Trump administration’s unprovable assertion that Trump’s inauguration was the most watched ever.

Said Colbert: “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
cbs Emmy Awards emmys Entertainment News Latest News stephen colbert TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Stephen Colbert to host…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

TV News