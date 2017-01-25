Sitcom star remembered for groundbreaking show

NEW YORK (AP) — Her groundbreaking TV show helped revolutionize the way women are portrayed on the small screen.

Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80.

After gaining fame as Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in the 1960s, she starred as Mary Richards, a Minneapolis TV news producer on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — bringing to TV audiences an independent, 1970s career woman. The series ran seven seasons and won 29 Emmys.

Carl Reiner — creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” — remembers Moore as “an impressive person and a talented person and a beautiful person. A force of nature.” He says, “She’ll last forever, as long as there’s television.”

Ellen DeGeneres tweets that Mary Tyler Moore “changed the world for all women.”

Moore told The Associated Press in 1995 that her life was “inextricably intertwined with Mary Richards’, and probably always will be.”

