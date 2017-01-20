9:50 am, January 20, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » Rotting radishes stinking up…

Rotting radishes stinking up Pennsylvania town

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:24 am 01/20/2017 09:24am
Share

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (AP) — A television station has found the reason one central Pennsylvania town stinks: a field of decaying radishes.

WNEP-TV (http://bit.ly/2jGF7LV ) began investigating after residents of in the town of Jersey Shore complained the odor was turning the place into Funkytown.

Some people thought their propane tanks were leaking. Others say the smell was worse than dead deer or rotting pumpkins. The station even visited the sewer plant, which smelled OK.

The culprit, it turns out, is a field of radishes planted by T. A. Seeds, a company in nearby Nippenose Township.

The company plants the radishes to scavenge for natural nutrients left in the soil. The crops normally decay before the spring thaw, but they’ve rotted earlier this year because of unusually warm temperatures this month.

___

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News TV News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » Rotting radishes stinking up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

TV News