2:07 pm, January 13, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS William Peter Blatty, author of "The Exorcist," has died, his wife said. He was 89.

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » 'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra…

‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra ‘resting’ after injury

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 1:50 pm 01/13/2017 01:50pm
Share
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows actress Priyanka Chopra at the 2nd Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. ABC says Chopra is “home resting comfortably” after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series "Quantico" on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC says “Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra is “home resting comfortably” after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series Thursday night.

The network released no details on the injury, which it termed “a minor incident” during filming of the New York-based show.

Chopra was examined by a doctor and released from the hospital, ABC said.

There was no word on how long she will be sidelined from production.

On “Quantico,” now in its second season, Chopra plays Alex Parrish, a former FBI agent pulled into a deadly conspiracy involving the CIA.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » 'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

TV News