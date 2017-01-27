9:14 pm, January 27, 2017
‘Perry Mason’ actress Barbara Hale dies at 94

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:35 pm 01/27/2017 08:35pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A family representative says that Barbara Hale, who played steadfast secretary Della Street on the long-running “Perry Mason” TV series, has died. She 94.

Jaqueline Stander, an agent for Hale’s son, actor William Katt, said that Hale died Thursday at her Los Angeles area home. Her family was at her side, Stander said Friday.

The cause of death was not released.

Hale appeared in “Perry Mason” on CBS from 1957 to 1966 and won an Emmy as best actress in 1959.

When the show was revived in 1985 on NBC as an occasional TV movie, she again appeared in court at the side of the ever-victorious lawyer played by Raymond Burr.

