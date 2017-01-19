5:15 pm, January 19, 2017
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ star Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 5:02 pm 01/19/2017 05:02pm
NEW YORK (AP) —             Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS’ hit drama “NCIS: Los Angeles” and, before that, to “Crossing Jordan,” has died.

            CBS said Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61.

He had played assistant director Owen Granger on “NCIS: Los Angeles” since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of NBC’s “Crossing Jordan.”

          Ferrer began his career in the early 1980s with guest shots on TV series. In 1990 he scored a signature role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on David Lynch’s smash “Twins Peaks.”

He was the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, and a cousin of George Clooney.

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News TV News
