‘Melrose Place’ actress won’t do more time for fatal crash

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 5:02 pm 01/13/2017 05:02pm
SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A judge says a former “Melrose Place” actress won’t have to go back to prison for a fatal drunken driving crash in 2010.

Amy Locane-Bovenizer already served about two and a half years of a three-year sentence.

An appeals court last summer said the judge didn’t offer enough explanation for why he sentenced her below the five-to-10-year range and ordered a new sentencing.

On Friday, the judge said Locane-Bovenizer’s conduct since her release shows she isn’t a threat to society.

Prosecutors had sought a seven-year sentence.

Locane-Bovenizer appeared in 13 episodes of TV’s “Melrose Place” and in movies including “Cry-Baby,” ”School Ties” and “Secretary.”

The accident in Somerset County killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured Seeman’s husband, Fred.

