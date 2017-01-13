‘Melrose Place’ actress won’t do more time for fatal crash

SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A judge says a former “Melrose Place” actress won’t have to go back to prison for a fatal drunken driving crash in 2010.

Amy Locane-Bovenizer already served about two and a half years of a three-year sentence.

An appeals court last summer said the judge didn’t offer enough explanation for why he sentenced her below the five-to-10-year range and ordered a new sentencing.

On Friday, the judge said Locane-Bovenizer’s conduct since her release shows she isn’t a threat to society.

Prosecutors had sought a seven-year sentence.

Locane-Bovenizer appeared in 13 episodes of TV’s “Melrose Place” and in movies including “Cry-Baby,” ”School Ties” and “Secretary.”

The accident in Somerset County killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured Seeman’s husband, Fred.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments