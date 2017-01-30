9:31 am, January 31, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 2:27 pm 01/30/2017 02:27pm
Mary Tyler Moore is pictured on screen during an In Memoriam tribute at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Mary Tyler Moore has been laid to rest during a private ceremony at a Connecticut cemetery.

About 50 people attended the funeral and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield on Sunday. Police said actress Bernadette Peters was among family and friends who attended.

The gravesite was adorned with a statue of an angel and scores of flowers including white orchids and roses. Actor Jason Robards also is buried at Oak Lawn.

The Emmy-winning actress best known for her TV sitcom roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” died Wednesday. She was 80 and lived in Greenwich.

A small number of fans gathered outside the front gate of the cemetery with signs saying, “I Love You,” ”Rest in Peace” and “Mary = Love!”

