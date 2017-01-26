12:02 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » 'Madam Secretary' star Daly…

‘Madam Secretary’ star Daly breaks both legs

By Rick Massimo January 26, 2017 8:20 am 01/26/2017 08:20am
Share
Actor Tim Daly is seen in this file photo attending the 2014 Annual Garden Brunch at the Beall-Washington House on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The producers of “Madam Secretary” said they probably won’t have to make many changes to accommodate star Tim Daly, who recently broke both legs in a skiing accident.

Daly, also known for his roles in the TV series “Wings” and the movie “Diner,” was hurt while skiing in Sundance, Utah, recently, and is said to require six to eight weeks’ recovery time, Variety reports.

Citing sources close to the show, Variety says the staff is considering either shooting episodes around him or incorporating his injuries into the plot. Another source claims the show is far enough along in the schedule that not much will change.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News madam secretary tim daly TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » 'Madam Secretary' star Daly…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

TV News