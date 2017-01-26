WASHINGTON — The producers of “Madam Secretary” said they probably won’t have to make many changes to accommodate star Tim Daly, who recently broke both legs in a skiing accident.

Daly, also known for his roles in the TV series “Wings” and the movie “Diner,” was hurt while skiing in Sundance, Utah, recently, and is said to require six to eight weeks’ recovery time, Variety reports.

Citing sources close to the show, Variety says the staff is considering either shooting episodes around him or incorporating his injuries into the plot. Another source claims the show is far enough along in the schedule that not much will change.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.