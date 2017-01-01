3:10 am, January 1, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » 'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher…

‘M.A.S.H.’ star William Christopher dies at 84

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 1:41 am 01/01/2017 01:41am
Share

“M.A.S.H.” star William Christopher has died. He was 84.

Christopher’s agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. He tells The Associated Press that Christopher’s wife says her husband died peacefully.

Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in hospice since the beginning of the week.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons.

Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on “M.A.S.H.,” the 1970s TV show set during the Korean War.

“Everyone adored him,” said fellow “M.A.S.H.” actor Loretta Swit. “A great sense of humor and a great humanitarian. He became TV’s quintessential padre as Father Mulcahy on M.A.S.H. It was the most perfect casting ever known.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » 'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

TV News