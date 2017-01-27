3:42 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
'Hamilton' cast to sing…

‘Hamilton’ cast to sing at Super Bowl 51

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:23 pm 01/27/2017 06:23pm
In this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Leslie Odom Jr., from left, Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York. Fans of Broadway gave producers reasons to smile this Christmas, with 18 of the current 37 shows breaking the $1 million mark for the week, led by Hamilton, the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical School of Rock _ The Musical and Disneys Aladdin and The Lion King. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Hamilton: An American Musical,” will sing “America the Beautiful” during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday.

The performance by Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

Beginning with Vicki Carr in 1977, “America the Beautiful” has been sung eight other times prior to the Super Bowl, most recently in 2013 when Jennifer Hudson and 26 children from Newtown, Connecticut, sang the song in advance of Super Bowl 47.

The “Hamilton” cast joins Luke Bryan, who will perform the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who will headline the halftime show.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

