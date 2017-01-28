3:30 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:21 am 01/28/2017 03:21am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; White House press secretary Sean Spicer; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to President Donald Trump; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Priebus; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

