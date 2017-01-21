5:20 am, January 21, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

TV News

Home » Breaking News » Entertainment News » TV News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 4:47 am 01/21/2017 04:47am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Donald Trump; Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Not immediately available.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Conway; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Schumer; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reince Priebus, Trump’s chief of staff; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Entertainment News Government News TV News
Home » Breaking News » Entertainment News » TV News » Guest lineups for the…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

TV News