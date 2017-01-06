Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — President Barack Obama
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reince Preibus, incoming chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Preibus; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments