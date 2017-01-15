3:41 pm, January 15, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » 'Get Smart' actor Dick…

‘Get Smart’ actor Dick Gautier dead at 85

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 3:37 pm 01/15/2017 03:37pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Dick Gautier, who gained fame playing an Elvis-like singer in the Broadway musical “Bye Bye Birdie” and went on to play Hymie the Robot on TV’s “Get Smart,” has died. He was 85.

His daughter Denise tells the Hollywood Reporter that Gautier died Friday at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles County.

Gautier, who started out as a standup comic, was nominated for a Tony for his stage turn as Conrad Birdie.

In addition to his popular role on “Get Smart,” Gautier appeared in films including “Divorce, American Style,” ”Billy Jack Goes To Washington” and “Fun With Dick And Jane.”

Gautier, who was also a cartoonist, worked as a voice actor for cartoons including “Transformers” and “Smurfs.”

He is survived by three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » 'Get Smart' actor Dick…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

TV News