12:43 pm, January 18, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. Saturday and add two dozen trains to handle the crowds expected for the Women's March.
LIVE EVENT Listen to the U.S. Senate committee confirmation hearing of Rep. Tom Price as Health and Human Services secretary.

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » Fox hires British broadcast…

Fox hires British broadcast Kate Abdo as a soccer host

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 12:15 pm 01/18/2017 12:15pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After working for Fox Sports during the 2015 Women’s World Cup, British broadcaster Kate Abdo is joining the network full-time as a soccer host.

Abdo starts Wednesday during the Fox’s coverage of Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth. She also will be a host during broadcasts of next year’s World Cup and this year’s Confederations Cup, along with coverage of the Bundesliga and Europa League.

Rob Stone will remain as host of Fox’s Champions League coverage.

Abdo has worked for Germany’s DW-TV, CNN, Sky Deutschland and Sky Sports in Britain.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » Fox hires British broadcast…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

TV News