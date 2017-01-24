Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Jan. 29: Actress Katharine Ross is 77. Actor Tom Selleck is 72. Singer Bettye LaVette is 71. Actress Ann Jillian is 67. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 64. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 64. Talk-show host Oprah Winfrey is 63. Actress Judy Norton Taylor (“The Waltons”) is 59. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 58. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 56. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 56. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 55. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 48. Actress Heather Graham is 47. Actress Sara Gilbert is 42. Actress Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 42. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 40. “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 38. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 38. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 35. Country singer Eric Paslay is 34.

Jan. 30: Actor Gene Hackman is 87. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 80. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 80. Country singer Norma Jean is 79. Singer Marty Balin of Jefferson Airplane/Jefferson Starship is 75. Musician Phil Collins is 66. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 66. Comedian Brett Butler (“Grace Under Fire”) is 59. Singer Jody Watley is 58. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 45. Actor Christian Bale is 43. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 43. Actress Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”) is 43. Singer Josh Kelley is 37. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 37. Actress Mary Hollis Imboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 31. Actress Kylie Bunbury (“Pitch”) is 28. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ”AI”) is 27.

Jan. 31: Actress Carol Channing is 96. Composer Philip Glass is 80. Actress Jessica Walter (“Arrested Development”) is 76. Actor Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul,” ”Breaking Bad”) is 70. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 66. Singer Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols is 61. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 58. Actress Kelly Lynch is 58. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 56. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 51. Actress Minnie Driver is 47. Actress Portia de Rossi is 44. Actress Kerry Washington is 40. Singer Justin Timberlake is 36. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 30. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 30.

Feb. 1: Actor Stuart Whitman is 89. Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 80. Singer Don Everly of The Everly Brothers is 80. Singer Ray Sawyer of Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show is 80. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 78. Actor-writer-director Terry Jones (Monty Python) is 75. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 67. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (“Lost in Space”) is 63. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 61. Actor Linus Roache (“Law and Order”) is 53. Keyboardist Dwayne Dupuy of Ricochet is 52. Actress Sherilyn Fenn is 52. Singer Lisa Marie Presley is 49. Comedian Pauly Shore is 49. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 48. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” ”Six Feet Under”) is 46. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 42. Musician Jason Isbell is 38. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 34. TV personality Lauren Conrad is 31. Actress-singer Heather Morris of “Glee” is 30. Singer Harry Styles of One Direction is 23.

Feb. 2: Comedian Tom Smothers is 80. Singer Graham Nash is 75. Actor Bo Hopkins is 73. Singer Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 71. Actor Brent Spiner (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 68. Model Christie Brinkley is 63. Actor Michael T. Weiss (“The Pretender”) is 55. Comedian Adam Ferrara (“Rescue Me”) is 51. Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 51. Actress Jennifer Westfeldt (“Kissing Jessica Stein”) is 47. Rapper T-Mo (Goodie Mob) is 45. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur is 44. Singer Shakira is 40. Actress Zosia Mamet (“Girls”) is 29.

Feb. 3: Comedian Shelley Berman is 92. Actress Blythe Danner is 74. Singer Dennis Edwards (The Temptations) is 74. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 70. Singer Melanie is 70. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 67. Actor Nathan Lane is 61. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 61. Actress Michele Greene (“L.A. Law”) is 55. Country singer Matraca Berg is 53. Actress Maura Tierney is 52. Singer Daddy Yankee is 41. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 35. Actor Matthew Moy (“2 Broke Girls”) is 33. Actress Rebel Wilson is 31. Rapper Sean Kingston is 27.

Feb. 4: Drummer John Steel of The Animals is 76. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 75. Singer Alice Cooper is 69. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 65. Singer Tim Booth of James is 57. Country singer Clint Black is 55. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 54. Actor Michael Goorjian (“Party of Five”) is 46. Bassist Rick Burch of Jimmy Eat World is 42. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 42. Rapper Cam’ron is 41. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 40. Actor Charlie Barnett (“Secrets and Lies,” ”Chicago Fire”) is 29.

