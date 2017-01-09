7:58 pm, January 9, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » Buddy Bregman, arranger and…

Buddy Bregman, arranger and producer, dead at age 86

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 7:37 pm 01/09/2017 07:37pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Buddy Bregman, an accomplished arranger, producer and filmmaker whose credits ranged from albums by Ella Fitzgerald and Bing Crosby to directing dozens of television movies and documentaries, has died.

Bregman died Sunday in Los Angeles at age 86. His daughter, actress Tracey Bregman, confirmed through her manager that he had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.

The Chicago-born Bregman was in his mid-20s when hired by the Verve record label, and he worked with many top acts in the 1950s and after. He arranged Fitzgerald’s classic “Songbook” tribute records to Cole Porter and Rodgers and Hart and produced Crosby’s “Bing Sings Whilst Bregman Swings.” He also worked on music featuring Fred Astaire and Count Basie, among others.

His TV credits included director and producing TV specials featuring Ethel Merman and Judy Garland.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment Latest News Movie News Music News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » Buddy Bregman, arranger and…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

TV News