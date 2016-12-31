12:11 am, January 1, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS At least 35 are dead in a nightclub attack in Istanbul. The assailant dressed as Santa Claus and opened fire during New Year’s celebrations.

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » Ryan Seacrest gets stuck…

Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in Times Square elevator, rescued

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 11:40 pm 12/31/2016 11:40pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — TV host Ryan Seacrest says he and about five other people got stuck in a Times Square elevator before an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and were rescued by firefighters.

The host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” was heading up to the crystal ball on Friday morning when the elevator got stuck. He posted short videos from the elevator on Twitter. The group made phone calls and joked about broadcasting from the space if necessary.

About 35 minutes after Seacrest’s initial post he sent a video of a grinning New York firefighter prying open the elevator doors to cheers. Seacrest and the others thanked the firefighters and walked out.

The annual show rings in the New Year among hundreds of thousands of Times Square revelers.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » TV News » Ryan Seacrest gets stuck…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

TV News