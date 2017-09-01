Yellow lobster joins Boston aquarium’s colorful collection

501.5
By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 10:48 am 09/01/2017 10:48am
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, a rare yellow lobster, lower right, is displayed for photos at the aquarium in Boston with their collection of other oddly colored crustaceans. The lobster, donated by a Salem seafood company, will be put on exhibit for about a month after it undergoes quarantine. (Emily Bauernfeind/New England Aquarium via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A rare yellow lobster has made its debut at the New England Aquarium, posing for a photo op with fellow oddly colored crustaceans.

The lobster was donated to the Boston aquarium by a Salem seafood company. They marked its arrival by showing it off with other lobsters in unusual shades , including blue and orange, and one they call the Halloween lobster — black on one side and orange on the other.

The yellow lobster will not be put on exhibit for about a month as it undergoes quarantine.

The aquarium says the incidence of yellow lobsters in the wild is estimated to be about 1 in 30 million.

