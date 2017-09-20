201.5
Woman: I’d rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signs

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 2:05 pm 09/20/2017 02:05pm
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman says she’d rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs.

Susan Reitman’s signs say “I Love Trump” and “He Won, Get over it.” But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.

Town officials say there’s a process to apply for permits to display larger signs.

But Reitman tells New England Cable News (http://bit.ly/2yqCCC3 ) that her free speech rights are more important than the ordinance. She says she has no intention of removing her signs — or paying any fines.

She tells NECN: “If I have to sit in jail for the rest of eternity, that’s my choice.”

