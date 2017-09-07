Oregon town seeks solutions to wild turkey, their droppings

PILOT ROCK, Ore. (AP) — A small town’s leaders have asked the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recommendations on how it should handle a flock of wild turkeys that have been ruining residents’ gardens and leaving behind droppings.

The East Oregonian reports (http://bit.ly/2f7HLHp ) Pilot Rock residents and officials estimate there is a flock of about 50 to 70 turkeys in the area. The city council had considered a number of possible solutions to the wildfowl problem, but it decided to wait for the department’s recommendation.

Wildlife biologist Greg Rimbach with the department recommended six possible ways to deter the turkeys including removing the birds’ food source and making the animals uncomfortable so they will go away on their own. He says the whole community will need to work together on the effort.

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com

