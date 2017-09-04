Kitten walking on highway rescued after traffic is shut down

501.5
By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 3:04 pm 09/04/2017 03:04pm
BOSTON (AP) — A kitten found walking in a busy Massachusetts highway tunnel has been rescued with the help of state police troopers who shut down traffic for it.

Police said Sunday on Facebook the kitten decided to “play a little hide and seek” in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston.

Sgt. Bob Dateo shut traffic down. The Animal Rescue League of Boston quickly rescued the kitten.

A trooper posted a photo of the wayward kitten on social media. A video taken by police shows the kitten walking along the side of the road as cars drive by.

Police say they need ideas on what to name the kitten.

The kitten will be put up for adoption when it’s medically cleared.

