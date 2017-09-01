501.5
Home » Latest News » Trending Now » Ex-Ohio library worker receives…

Ex-Ohio library worker receives probation for stealing DVDs

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 9:16 am 09/01/2017 09:16am
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors say a fired county library delivery driver in Ohio has received probation for the theft of thousands of DVDs and CDs over a 12-year period.

Cleveland.com reports 43-year-old Kelvin Shaw, of Parma, was sentenced Tuesday in Cleveland after pleading guilty in July to theft in office.

Prosecutors say Shaw took advantage of a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Public Library rule that allowed employees to take home DVDs without checking them out. Shaw took home library materials but never returned them.

Investigators eventually placed a tracking device in a copy of the movie “Inferno” and then followed him to his apartment, where they found nearly 4,000 of the library’s DVDs and CDs.

Shaw apologized in court, callings his actions “stupid, lazy and dumb.”

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?