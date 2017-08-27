501.5
Home » Latest News » Trending Now » Wayward bull corralled on…

Wayward bull corralled on interstate highway in New Jersey

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 1:44 pm 08/27/2017 01:44pm
Share

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police have helped capture a wayward bull that was found walking along a major interstate highway in New Jersey.

The young black bull was spotted around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 195, near an exit in the Trenton suburb of Hamilton Township.

Troopers helped slow down traffic. State police said on Facebook that “cowboys with lassos” helped corral the bull and eventually got it into a trailer. No one was injured and the animal was returned to its owner.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the bull escaped or how it ended up along the highway.

Authorities say no major travel delays were reported.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?