501.5
Home » Latest News » Trending Now » Sheriff's office to auction…

Sheriff’s office to auction century-old machine gun

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 10:35 am 08/13/2017 10:35am
Share

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio sheriff’s office is auctioning off a nearly century-old machine gun to help pay for new weapons for deputies.

The Dover-New Philadelphia Times Reporter reports (http://bit.ly/2us3bJ2 ) that an expert has estimated the Thompson Model 1921’s value at $37,000.

The weapon was purchased by Tuscarawas County Sheriff Abe Laird in 1934. Sheriff’s Office staff is unsure what the machine gun was originally used for. Lt. Brian Alford says the Thompson was a popular law enforcement weapon during Depression-era mine riots.

Alford says the weapon is nearly original and is cleaned several times a year. He says he was the last person to fire the weapon five years ago.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell expects the gun to fetch nearly $50,000 at a September auction.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?