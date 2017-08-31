501.5
Home » Latest News » Trending Now » Residents find alligator in…

Residents find alligator in backyard pool

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 9:22 am 08/31/2017 09:22am
Share

LITHIA, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida residents woke up to an uninvited, scaly guest in their backyard swimming pool: a 7- to 8-foot-long (2-meter-long) alligator.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Lithia home Wednesday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the submerged alligator on Twitter, adding that the “apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trappers arrived a short time later and captured the large reptile.

No injuries were reported.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?