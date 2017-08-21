501.5
Home » Latest News » Trending Now » Police hunt for TV…

Police hunt for TV thief wearing ‘I’m Broke Baby’ T-shirt

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 3:05 pm 08/21/2017 03:05pm
Share

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “I’m Broke Baby” on it.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department says on its Facebook page Monday that “yes, we realize his shirt is ironic!” A photo on the page shows the man wearing the black and white shirt, a matching ball cap and sunglasses. He’s clutching a cellphone and what appears to be a shopping cart handle.

The post says he’s suspected of stealing the large TV from a retailer. It doesn’t say when the theft occurred.

The post had been shared nearly 270 times as of Monday afternoon and generated comments including: “Get a job, baby!” and “Shirt says it all.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people will watch the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?